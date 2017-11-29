2 people, 2 dogs found dead after Wyoming house fire - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

2 people, 2 dogs found dead after Wyoming house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.
  
Capt. Linda Gesell with the Laramie County Sheriff's Department says deputies found the bodies after the fire was reported south of Cheyenne at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victims, who were adults, have not been identified, and investigators have not said what caused the blaze.
  
No other information was released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Thursday, November 30 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-30 06:35:21 GMT

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

  • Watching for Strokes this Holiday Season

    Watching for Strokes this Holiday Season

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-11-30 01:43:24 GMT

    Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.

    Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.

  • 2 people, 2 dogs found dead after Wyoming house fire

    2 people, 2 dogs found dead after Wyoming house fire

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-11-29 23:33:19 GMT

    Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.

    Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.

    •   