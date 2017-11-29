Officials plan to cull at least 600 Yellowstone bison

Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
The Festival of Trees, hosted by the Family Tree Center, begins November 30 at MetraPark Expo Center.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
The Montana State Fund board of directors has voted to withdraw its lawsuit challenging a management fee passed during the special legislative session to help pay for the state's record fire season.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.
Bison managers expect between 600 and 900 of the animals at Yellowstone National Park will be culled this winter by hunting or slaughter.
The search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
A group of dogs are in training in Cody. They go downtown, to parks, and to the Center of the West. They look a little strange walking in single file with their handlers. But, they are getting ready for serious business: saving veterans lives with love. When the uniformed golden retrievers, Valor, Rebel, Patriot, and Rosie walk by in single file, people notice, and smile. But, the dogs don’t notice.
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.
WASHINGTON - A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people. The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.
As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving.
