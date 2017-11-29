Officials plan to cull at least 600 Yellowstone bison

Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.

Pink Tax: Do girl's toys really cost more? The search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.

Group of dogs train to save veterans lives A group of dogs are in training in Cody. They go downtown, to parks, and to the Center of the West. They look a little strange walking in single file with their handlers. But, they are getting ready for serious business: saving veterans lives with love. When the uniformed golden retrievers, Valor, Rebel, Patriot, and Rosie walk by in single file, people notice, and smile. But, the dogs don't notice.

Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot Flu season through May 2016 The virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness. Older adults are especially vulnerable to flu complications and are at much higher risk for hospitalization. They say older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu. Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65, a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better in older people.

Structure fire reported in Lockwood Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...