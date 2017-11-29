FDA: Processed bone treats could be deadly for dogs

The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about processed bone treats after they received 68 reports of pet illnesses and deaths.

In their report released last week, the FDA did not list any specific brands, but warned of a variety of treats including "Ham Bones," "Pork Femur Bones," "Rib Bones" and "Smokey Knuckle Bones."

The bone treats differ from uncooked bones because they are processed and may contain preservatives, seasonings, and smoke flavorings.

"Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet," Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian with the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, said in the report.

Illnesses were reported to the FDA by veterinarians and owners of dogs that had eaten those bone treats, They could lead to symptoms including intestinal blockages, choking, vomiting and diarrhea. They say approximately 15 dogs died after eating a bone treat.

The agency also received seven reports of problems such as moldy-appearing bones, or bone treats splintering when chewed by pets.

For more information from the FDA including tips on how to keep your dogs safe, click here: https://www.fda.gov/ForConsumers/ConsumerUpdates/ucm208365.htm