Wildfire Burning in Laurel Contained

UPDATE: BLM tells us that the fire burning at Sundance Lodge off of Thiel Road in Laurel is contained at 5 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are working a wildfire in Laurel off of Thiel Road at Sundance Lodge.

KULR-8 has received a report that at least one home has lost power as a result.

Multiple fire agencies have been called out to assist. KULR-8's Lori Buhring is on the scene. She reports that heavy wind is a factor in the area.

You can see Lori's Facebook live report here.