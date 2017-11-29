KULR-8 Statement on Firing of Matt Lauer - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

KULR-8 Statement on Firing of Matt Lauer

BILLINGS, Mont. -

As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.

We pride ourselves as an ethical locally owned business, and as journalists, to be honest, trustworthy and transparent.

This is a sad day for everyone associated with NBC, but we pledge to continue serving our viewers, our clients and employees with respect and professionalism as we have done for the past six decades.

