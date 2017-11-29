Pink Tax: Do girl's toys really cost more?

As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.
The search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
A group of dogs are in training in Cody. They go downtown, to parks, and to the Center of the West. They look a little strange walking in single file with their handlers. But, they are getting ready for serious business: saving veterans lives with love. When the uniformed golden retrievers, Valor, Rebel, Patriot, and Rosie walk by in single file, people notice, and smile. But, the dogs don’t notice.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are turning their attention to Christmas and homeowners are decorating their homes for the holidays!
Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Helena teen.
A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines is withholding support for the GOP tax bill until he sees changes that would help small businesses.
Dictionary.com announced Monday that "complicit" is the site's word of the year in a contentious 2017.
WASHINGTON - Gun background checks hit another single-day record on Black Friday. The FBI says it fielded 203,086 background check requests for gun buyers on Black Friday alone. That's up from the two previous single-day highs., both of which were recorded on Black Friday in 2016 (185,713) and Black Friday in 2015 (185,345).
Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
CASPER - An interim legislative committee is considering higher taxes on alcohol sold in Wyoming.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula.
KHQ.COM - NBC News terminated TODAY Show host Matt Lauer, the company announced Wednesday. TODAY Show hosts Statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack "Dear Colleagues, On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
As part of giving Tuesday, ZooMontana is openly taking donations to help renovate their parking lot to make it easier for guests to park when they come to the zoo.
