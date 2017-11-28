Laurel Legal Counsel says Mayor-Elect cannot hold both positions

The Laurel City Council discussed the recent election of Dave Waggoner, a public works employee.

This issue is a conflict of interest because a person who is employed by the state, cannot also hold an elected office in the state.

Tuesday night's meeting was to discuss the Laurel Legal Counsels opinion on the matter.

"The short answer is no," Laurel legal counsel Sam Painter said. "You can not serve in the city of Laurel as a city employee, and an elected mayor."

But Waggoner said he's not going to give up.

"He gave an opinion," Waggoner said. "His opinion means nothing really. I mean, I don't know if I have to abide by what they say. They'll have to probably de-certify the election."