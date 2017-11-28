ZooMontana hopes to renovate parking for better access

As part of giving Tuesday, ZooMontana is openly taking donations to help renovate their parking lot to make it easier for guests to park when they come to the zoo.

ZooMontana director Jeff Ewelt is working to make this renovation a top priority.

He mentions that Performance Engineering in Billings has actually donated services to help them come up with phases for the new lot.

There are a total of three phases to complete the renovation and he says they are also reaching out to different companies to help complete this project.

"This project has been on my mind since I took over here at the zoo six years ago. and i tell you that back in time it was probably on the radar as well. but it's something that we really want to do," Ewelt adds. "Obviously its the first and last impression on people when they come here.

We know how important it is so over time we're going to continue to raise that money put it in a fund and continue to make this happen."

Ewelt says this big project is expected to cost $800,000 and right now they have raised $10,000 to $15,000 towards this renovation.