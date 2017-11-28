Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Helena teen - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Helena teen

HELENA, Mont. -

Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Helena teen.

16-year-old Cody Lane James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 p.m. in Helena. He is described as a 5' 7" Native American, weighing about 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes.

Authorities say he could be in a white 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B. The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim.

James could be with two other young men. Police say he had been sending good-bye text messages to friends, and there is concern about his safety.

If you have any information on Cody James please contact Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233.

