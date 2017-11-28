Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Helena teen

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are turning their attention to Christmas and homeowners are decorating their homes for the holidays!
The search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
A group of dogs are in training in Cody. They go downtown, to parks, and to the Center of the West. They look a little strange walking in single file with their handlers. But, they are getting ready for serious business: saving veterans lives with love. When the uniformed golden retrievers, Valor, Rebel, Patriot, and Rosie walk by in single file, people notice, and smile. But, the dogs don’t notice.
Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Helena teen.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula.
KHQ.COM - NBC News terminated TODAY Show host Matt Lauer, the company announced Wednesday. TODAY Show hosts Statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack "Dear Colleagues, On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards.
Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Helena teen.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
As part of giving Tuesday, ZooMontana is openly taking donations to help renovate their parking lot to make it easier for guests to park when they come to the zoo.
