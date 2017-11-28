US: North Korea launches its 1st missile in 2 months

A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines is withholding support for the GOP tax bill until he sees changes that would help small businesses.
Dictionary.com announced Monday that "complicit" is the site's word of the year in a contentious 2017.
WASHINGTON - Gun background checks hit another single-day record on Black Friday. The FBI says it fielded 203,086 background check requests for gun buyers on Black Friday alone. That's up from the two previous single-day highs., both of which were recorded on Black Friday in 2016 (185,713) and Black Friday in 2015 (185,345).
Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist says.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
BILLINGS- At least 180 women are making accusations of sexual assault...After getting massages at Massage Envy. Massage Envy is a chain of spas with almost 12-hundred locations nationwide, that includes a location in Billings, Bozeman and MIssoula.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is hoping her message gets out to everyone especially with the increased travel we’re seeing for the holidays after she saw something that alarmed her while she was on the road. Summer Paurus was traveling south along Ash Street on Saturday when she saw a couple driving with an infant in the front seat “She was just holding him in her lap,” Summer says. “Severely unsafe. And at one point the man was on his phone, which is not okay...
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia. Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Thompson told news outlets that the 8-year-old boy locked himself in at the Rural King store inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon.
We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court.
The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
FORT SMITH, Ark. - A couple's love for the Olive Garden's unlimited salad and bread sticks has helped them name their first child. But they insist their daughter was not named after the Italian food restaurant. Jordan and Justin Garton once spent seven straight weeks dining at their local Olive Garden in 2015 to save money during hard financial times.
