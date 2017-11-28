US: North Korea launches its 1st missile in 2 months - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

US: North Korea launches its 1st missile in 2 months

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.
  
The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.
  
The Pentagon on Tuesday was more cautious, calling it a "probable" missile launch. Col. Rob Manning, a spokesman said, "We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea" at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile may have been launched.
  
It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.
  
The Yonhap news agency is reporting that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

    Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:20 AM EST2017-11-28 15:20:00 GMT

    Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019.  Officials informed the Co...

    Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019.  Officials informed the Co...

  • Massage Envy chain under fire amidst sex assault allegations

    Massage Envy chain under fire amidst sex assault allegations

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:47 AM EST2017-11-28 15:47:51 GMT

    BILLINGS- At least 180 women are making accusations of sexual assault...After getting massages at Massage Envy. Massage Envy is a chain of spas with almost 12-hundred locations nationwide, that includes a location in Billings, Bozeman and MIssoula. 

    BILLINGS- At least 180 women are making accusations of sexual assault...After getting massages at Massage Envy. Massage Envy is a chain of spas with almost 12-hundred locations nationwide, that includes a location in Billings, Bozeman and MIssoula. 

  • BREAKING: Standoff closes roads in Four Corners area

    BREAKING: Standoff closes roads in Four Corners area

    Monday, November 27 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-27 23:05:28 GMT

    Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners. 

    Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners. 

  • Baby in front seat causes concern for some motorists

    Baby in front seat causes concern for some motorists

    Sunday, November 26 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-11-27 01:28:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is hoping her message gets out to everyone especially with the increased travel we’re seeing for the holidays after she saw something that alarmed her while she was on the road. Summer Paurus was traveling south along Ash Street on Saturday when she saw a couple driving with an infant in the front seat “She was just holding him in her lap,” Summer says. “Severely unsafe. And at one point the man was on his phone, which is not okay...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is hoping her message gets out to everyone especially with the increased travel we’re seeing for the holidays after she saw something that alarmed her while she was on the road. Summer Paurus was traveling south along Ash Street on Saturday when she saw a couple driving with an infant in the front seat “She was just holding him in her lap,” Summer says. “Severely unsafe. And at one point the man was on his phone, which is not okay...

  • Boy accidentally locks self in gun safe at mall store

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:20 AM EST2017-11-27 13:20:14 GMT

    BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.  Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Thompson told news outlets that the 8-year-old boy locked himself in at the Rural King store inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon. 

    BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia.  Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Thompson told news outlets that the 8-year-old boy locked himself in at the Rural King store inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon. 

  • High-profile murder cases are making their way to court

    High-profile murder cases are making their way to court

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-11-28 01:41:06 GMT

    We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court.

    We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court.

  • U.S. Forest Service is hiring over 900 jobs

    U.S. Forest Service is hiring over 900 jobs

    Monday, November 27 2017 12:46 AM EST2017-11-27 05:46:30 GMT

    The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.

    The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.

  • Couple's love of Olive Garden inspires name of first-born

    Couple's love of Olive Garden inspires name of first-born

    Monday, November 27 2017 6:25 PM EST2017-11-27 23:25:59 GMT

    FORT SMITH, Ark. - A couple's love for the Olive Garden's unlimited salad and bread sticks has helped them name their first child. But they insist their daughter was not named after the Italian food restaurant. Jordan and Justin Garton once spent seven straight weeks dining at their local Olive Garden in 2015 to save money during hard financial times.

    FORT SMITH, Ark. - A couple's love for the Olive Garden's unlimited salad and bread sticks has helped them name their first child. But they insist their daughter was not named after the Italian food restaurant. Jordan and Justin Garton once spent seven straight weeks dining at their local Olive Garden in 2015 to save money during hard financial times.