Cyber crime throughout the country

Whenever we talk about online shopping, we have to also consider the threats of scammers. So how secure should you feel shopping online tonight?



Much of what we do online comes down to common sense. KULR-8 has told you about phishing scams that come into your inbox, but there are also spoofer sites out there that can get you. The consumer watch-dog site privatetunnel.com has crunched the numbers of who is the top target of digital criminals.



According to the information from Private Tunnel, Montanan's in general fall in the middle of the pack when it comes to cyber crime. Really, the most targeted demographic in the treasure state is women over 60. Then take a look at Wyoming. The Cowboy State has one of the smallest populations in the country and they actually fall within the top 10 states for people falling victim to cyber crime. Here in Montana, it's women 50 to 59 that see the most problems.