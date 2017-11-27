High-profile murder cases are making their way to court - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

High-profile murder cases are making their way to court

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court. KULR 8's Briana Monte took a look at the dockets and updates on who's charged and what's next within the legal system. Several of the cases just now making their way through federal court are tied to murder investigations more than a year old.

Derek Shoulderblade is charged with second degree murder and remains on a federal hold in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Shoulderblade is scheduled for a pretrial conference this Wednesday in federal court. He's charged with the murder of Ozzy Lee Wilson a member of the Northern Cheyenne. He died in a Billings hospital in September after being beaten at a home near Lame Deer.

Whitebird Limpy is also being held on federal 2nd degree murder charges at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Limpy was arrested just last week and charged in the death of Northern Cheyenne tribal member Julia Stump. The arrest comes more than a year after stumps body was found just outside Lame Deer. Limpy is scheduled for a jury trial on January 22nd in federal court.

Dimarzio Sanchez is scheduled for his trial next week in federal court. Sanchez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Roylynn Rideshorse. Rideshorse died after being beaten and burned in Crow Agency in April of 2016.

There are two other people who were charged in the case. Frank Sanchez and Angelica Whiteman each pled guilty to aiding and abetting earlier this year.
One of the larger cases still open is the triple murder in Lodge Grass in August of this year. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Leslie Frank Nomee, Denise Stewart Nomee and 30-year-old Nehemiah Brokenrope.

Authorities at the time of the shooting said that crime was related to meth use and gang-related activity.

We will continue coverage as more information comes out.

