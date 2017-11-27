High-profile murder cases are making their way to court

Whenever we talk about online shopping, we have to also consider the threats of scammers. So how secure should you feel shopping online tonight?
We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court.
The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
Billings city council will hold a public meeting this Thursday, November 30th to interview a new city administrator.
A University of Montana graduate student is partnering with Indian tribes to study how effective electric fences are in protecting poultry and livestock from grizzly bear attacks.
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia. Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Thompson told news outlets that the 8-year-old boy locked himself in at the Rural King store inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon.
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is hoping her message gets out to everyone especially with the increased travel we’re seeing for the holidays after she saw something that alarmed her while she was on the road. Summer Paurus was traveling south along Ash Street on Saturday when she saw a couple driving with an infant in the front seat “She was just holding him in her lap,” Summer says. “Severely unsafe. And at one point the man was on his phone, which is not okay...
We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
FORT SMITH, Ark. - A couple's love for the Olive Garden's unlimited salad and bread sticks has helped them name their first child. But they insist their daughter was not named after the Italian food restaurant. Jordan and Justin Garton once spent seven straight weeks dining at their local Olive Garden in 2015 to save money during hard financial times.
A North Carolina woman is suing Amtrak saying it failed to protect her from an employee who raped her in her sleeping car while the train passed through northeastern Montana in April 2015.
