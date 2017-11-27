Senior Boys Basketball Full of Familiar Faces

Coming off a disappointing 2-10 season in the Eastern AA, the Billings Senior boys basketball team, the 2017-2018 season should bring more promising results. Gone are the two seniors from last year's team, Triston Whiteman and Nate Dick, but returning are seven seniors, including four starters from last year's team. This year's team figures to be one of the oldest in all of the state, meaning continuity should be a strength for the Broncs.

That said, with the same cast more or less returning for Senior, it'll take better effort than last year's team showed after only finishing with a collective six wins on the season. Connor Kieckbusch and Braxton Haws figure to lead the backcourt returning as starters from last year's team, while Slade Cobb returns as one of the most athletic players in the state, but the real trump card for the Broncs figures to be their size. At 6'6" Brooks Zimmer led the state in blocks last year as a junior, and should retain his title during his senior campaign. Joining Zimmer will be fellow senior and 6'7" post Sam Evenson, giving Senior the option to run bigger or smaller line ups, depending on what the game calls for.

The expectations will be high for this year's Broncs. Kieckbusch and Haws were both top 20 in the state in scoring last year, and figure to be in that same echelon again as seniors, but overall the team is most excited about their chemistry, and what that will lead to on the court as the Broncs look for their first state title since 1996.