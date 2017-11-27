Dictionary.com chooses 'complicit' as its word of the year

Republican Sen. Steve Daines is withholding support for the GOP tax bill until he sees changes that would help small businesses.
Dictionary.com announced Monday that "complicit" is the site's word of the year in a contentious 2017.
WASHINGTON - Gun background checks hit another single-day record on Black Friday. The FBI says it fielded 203,086 background check requests for gun buyers on Black Friday alone. That's up from the two previous single-day highs., both of which were recorded on Black Friday in 2016 (185,713) and Black Friday in 2015 (185,345).
Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist says.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Authorities say a child accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at a farm supply store in West Virginia. Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Thompson told news outlets that the 8-year-old boy locked himself in at the Rural King store inside the Mercer Mall in Bluefield on Saturday afternoon.
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is hoping her message gets out to everyone especially with the increased travel we’re seeing for the holidays after she saw something that alarmed her while she was on the road. Summer Paurus was traveling south along Ash Street on Saturday when she saw a couple driving with an infant in the front seat “She was just holding him in her lap,” Summer says. “Severely unsafe. And at one point the man was on his phone, which is not okay...
The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
We have continuing coverage on several high profile murder cases on area reservations which are making their way through federal court.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
FORT SMITH, Ark. - A couple's love for the Olive Garden's unlimited salad and bread sticks has helped them name their first child. But they insist their daughter was not named after the Italian food restaurant. Jordan and Justin Garton once spent seven straight weeks dining at their local Olive Garden in 2015 to save money during hard financial times.
Whenever we talk about online shopping, we have to also consider the threats of scammers. So how secure should you feel shopping online tonight?
A North Carolina woman is suing Amtrak saying it failed to protect her from an employee who raped her in her sleeping car while the train passed through northeastern Montana in April 2015.
