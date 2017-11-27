Giving Tuesday: My Giving Story

Inspired by the global movement, "Giving Tuesday"... The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation is giving ten thousand dollars to the winner of an essay contest called "My Giving Story".

The charity for the runner up gets five thousand dollars and the third place winner gets 25-hundred dollars.

Heidi Schnarr's essay, "Learning to love on the reservation" talks about what she learned during her time teaching at the Crow Indian reservation and what she says others need to be aware of.

Heidi says her essay hits on all the little issues that face the school district on the reservation that no one else seems to care about to seeing that what kids need is not so much stuff, but a person that's going to be there for them no matter what.

"There is fear, obviously. There's fear between Native American and white people often and they're not always willing to open up because of so many things that have been done to them in judgement and because their culture is different and not everybody understands it.

Heidi says if she wins the $10,000 prize money she would give it to the Billings community foundation, which is helping Wyola school's new cultural art center building construction project.

Voting for the essays ends December 7th.

To vote for Heidi's essay you can go to:

http://mygivingstory.givingtuesday.org/