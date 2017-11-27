U.S. Forest Service is hiring over 900 jobs

The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
Billings city council will hold a public meeting this Thursday, November 30th to interview a new city administrator.
Billings city council will hold a public meeting this Thursday, November 30th to interview a new city administrator.
A University of Montana graduate student is partnering with Indian tribes to study how effective electric fences are in protecting poultry and livestock from grizzly bear attacks.
A University of Montana graduate student is partnering with Indian tribes to study how effective electric fences are in protecting poultry and livestock from grizzly bear attacks.
Small business Saturday isn't just a good way for shoppers to find a good deal.
Small business Saturday isn't just a good way for shoppers to find a good deal.
The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Billings city council will hold a public meeting this Thursday, November 30th to interview a new city administrator.
Billings city council will hold a public meeting this Thursday, November 30th to interview a new city administrator.
As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.
As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.
Governor Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.
Governor Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.
A University of Montana graduate student is partnering with Indian tribes to study how effective electric fences are in protecting poultry and livestock from grizzly bear attacks.
A University of Montana graduate student is partnering with Indian tribes to study how effective electric fences are in protecting poultry and livestock from grizzly bear attacks.