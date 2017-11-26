Battlin’ Bears Women Down Walla Walla for Weekend Sweep

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. – The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep of Walla Walla with a 66-24 win at Windemuth Court on Sunday afternoon.

Rocky (5-0) scored the first 17 points of the game and never looked back. They shot 38.7 percent from the floor and hit 11 of 31 from beyond the arc. The defense had another solid effort in holding Walla Walla (2-2) to 15.7 percent shooting and forcing 17 turnovers.

Brooke Jones scored 12 points and added nine rebounds for the Battlin’ Bears. She made 5 of 7 shots and contributed two assists.

Rocky recorded 17 assists on 24 made baskets while committing only 11 turnovers. They had a 49-34 advantage in rebounds and scored 20 points in the paint and 13 points off turnovers.

Alexi Smith hit four 3-pointers to also finish with 12 points. Olivia James finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Walla Walla hit just one of the 14 shots they took from beyond the arc. Carolina Montes led the Wolves with six points.

The Battlin’ Bears will now look ahead to a weekend of Frontier Conference road games. They begin the two-game swing in Havre on Friday to face MSU-Northern.