Battlin’ Bears Streak Ends with Loss to No. 3 William Penn

The Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team had its six-game winning streak to start the season snapped with a 94-87 loss to No. 3 William Penn.
The Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team had its six-game winning streak to start the season snapped with a 94-87 loss to No. 3 William Penn.
University of Providence and Carroll Basketball Programs Strong Early On
University of Providence and Carroll Basketball Programs Strong Early On
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.
Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.
Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.
The Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team had its six-game winning streak to start the season snapped with a 94-87 loss to No. 3 William Penn.
The Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team had its six-game winning streak to start the season snapped with a 94-87 loss to No. 3 William Penn.
The Vandals (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt) limited the Aggies (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) to just a field goal the rest of the way but could not come all the way back in a 17-10 loss Saturday.
The Vandals (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt) limited the Aggies (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) to just a field goal the rest of the way but could not come all the way back in a 17-10 loss Saturday.
Shaking off another tough start to their day at the Gulf Coast Showcase, the Washington State women's basketball team (2-4) gutted out a hard fought win over East Tennessee State (4-3) Saturday
Shaking off another tough start to their day at the Gulf Coast Showcase, the Washington State women's basketball team (2-4) gutted out a hard fought win over East Tennessee State (4-3) Saturday
A 14-night/15-day road trip came to an end for the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team when it fell behind by 19 at halftime and lost to a hungry Utah squad 85-69 Friday
A 14-night/15-day road trip came to an end for the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team when it fell behind by 19 at halftime and lost to a hungry Utah squad 85-69 Friday
The Bulldogs (2-2) will play DePaul tomorrow at 3 pm to round out the tournament in the fifth-place game.
The Bulldogs (2-2) will play DePaul tomorrow at 3 pm to round out the tournament in the fifth-place game.
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.
Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and the Cougars held off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79 to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.
Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and the Cougars held off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79 to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.
Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 75-71 victory over Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.
Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 75-71 victory over Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.