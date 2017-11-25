Battlin’ Bears Streak Ends with Loss to No. 3 William Penn

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State Bobcats defeated the Montana Grizzlies 31-23 to win the 117th Brawl of the Wild. It's the first time since 2005 that the Cats won a game against the Griz in Bozeman. The Bobcats ran for 322 yards on the ground, making it the second consecutive year that they have put up over 250 yards of rushing on Montana's defense. Cats sophomore quarterback Chris Murray accounted for 133 yards of that total, as well as throwing the ball for 98 yards. The G...

