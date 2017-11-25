Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot

By NBC News
The virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness. Older adults are especially vulnerable to flu complications and are at much higher risk for hospitalization. They say older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu. Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65, a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better in older people.

