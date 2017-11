Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot Flu season through May 2016 The virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness. Older adults are especially vulnerable to flu complications and are at much higher risk for hospitalization. They say older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu. Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65, a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better in older people. The virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness. Older adults are especially vulnerable to flu complications and are at much higher risk for hospitalization. They say older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu. Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65, a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better in older people.

Structure fire reported in Lockwood Structure fire reported in Lockwood Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started. Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get... Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...

Your money: Black Friday auto sales Your money: Black Friday auto sales The 4-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend is apparently a good time to get a good deal on a new car. Black Friday falls at a time when dealers are eager to get 2017 models off the lot to make way for new models. It also falls at the end of the month, when dealers will often try to squeeze out the last few sales to make quotas. Look for the best bargains on cars, over SUVs. The 4-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend is apparently a good time to get a good deal on a new car. Black Friday falls at a time when dealers are eager to get 2017 models off the lot to make way for new models. It also falls at the end of the month, when dealers will often try to squeeze out the last few sales to make quotas. Look for the best bargains on cars, over SUVs.

Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm. A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o... Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...