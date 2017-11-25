Cyber Monday Coming Up

Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.
Governor Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.
Fire alert tonight, Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.
Best Buy sees long lines for early Black Friday sales.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist says.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.
LA GRANDE, Wash. - Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Highway East near La Grande.
A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Marshals want you to know of several nationwide imposter scams from people claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.
WASHINGTON - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is complaining that Senate Democrats are holding the department's nominees "hostage" to a political agenda that includes opposition to his review of presidentially designated monuments.
WASHINGTON - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is complaining that Senate Democrats are holding the department's nominees "hostage" to a political agenda that includes opposition to his review of presidentially designated monuments. In a sharply worded letter to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Zinke says it's unfortunate that Democrats have placed holds on four Interior nominees.
Christopher Linck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. - A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman's screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.
The screenplay for "Turn It Up" has been in the making for about 30 years. "Well the screenplay is actually loosely based on my life," said filmmaker Michael Charboneau.
WASHINGTON - Democratic senators are harshly criticizing a National Park Service plan to impose steep increases in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion. The senators say the plan would exclude many Americans from enjoying national parks and call the proposed fee levels "arbitrary and unjustifiable."
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is alive and uninjured after being fired upon by multiple gunmen during a traffic stop. The shooting took place on Monday October 23, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. at State Route 241 near Alexander Road.
Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope.
The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River.
Billings has seen an uptick in violent crimes lately. There have been three police involved shootings since October 18th and a body recovered from a field off South 32nd Street.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
