Cyber Monday Coming Up

Cyber Monday is on it's way, but consumers need to watch out for deals that could be too good to be true. According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday is expected to haul in $6.6 billion. Retailers and consumers alike are excited about the holiday, but also need to be careful when it comes to online purchases.

Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau told KULR-8 that online shoppers should watch out for fake shipping notifications. He said, "Usually they come in the form of an email and it looks like it's from Fedex, or it looks like it's from UPS, or it looks like it's from the United States Postal Service, but if you hover your mouse over the email address it came from, you will see the full email address. You will see that it didn't actually come from Fedex or a Fedex employee, it didn't come from UPS, or the postal service. A lot of times it will have extensions and it has UK on the end or something like that. It shows it's a bad actor or a foreign account holder trying to scam Americans." Buchta stated most scammers are foreign, meaning they are not on U.S. soil. He said the reason is because the U.S. government is good at finding them when they are in the states.

Buchta also said to watch out for deals on electronics inside the stores. He explained it may look nice from the outside, but once a customer opens up the item's box, the contents inside may be different.

He also stated to watch out for package deliveries. When it comes to online shopping, this time of year is a concern for many people because of possible package thieves.