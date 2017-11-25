Cyber Monday Coming Up - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Cyber Monday Coming Up

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Cyber Monday is on it's way, but consumers need to watch out for deals that could be too good to be true. According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday is expected to haul in $6.6 billion. Retailers and consumers alike are excited about the holiday, but also need to be careful when it comes to online purchases.

Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau told KULR-8 that online shoppers should watch out for fake shipping notifications. He said, "Usually they come in the form of an email and it looks like it's from Fedex, or it looks like it's from UPS, or it looks like it's from the United States Postal Service, but if you hover your mouse over the email address it came from, you will see the full email address. You will see that it didn't actually come from Fedex or a Fedex employee, it didn't come from UPS, or the postal service. A lot of times it will have extensions and it has UK on the end or something like that. It shows it's a bad actor or a foreign account holder trying to scam Americans." Buchta stated most scammers are foreign, meaning they are not on U.S. soil. He said the reason is because the U.S. government is good at finding them when they are in the states.

Buchta also said to watch out for deals on electronics inside the stores. He explained it may look nice from the outside, but once a customer opens up the item's box, the contents inside may be different.

He also stated to watch out for package deliveries. When it comes to online shopping, this time of year is a concern for many people because of possible package thieves.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot

    Your health: Older adults encouraged to get a flu shot

    Saturday, November 25 2017 12:49 AM EST2017-11-25 05:49:00 GMT
    Flu season through May 2016Flu season through May 2016
    The virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness. Older adults are especially vulnerable to flu complications and are at much higher risk for hospitalization. They say older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu. Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65, a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better in older people.
    The virus can increase the risk for heart problems, even after recovering from the illness. Older adults are especially vulnerable to flu complications and are at much higher risk for hospitalization. They say older adults can have a higher risk for heart attack and stroke for up to a month post-flu. Two flu vaccines are recommended for people over age 65, a high-dose vaccine and another designed to help the shot work better in older people.

  • Cyber Monday Coming Up

    Cyber Monday Coming Up

    Saturday, November 25 2017 12:17 AM EST2017-11-25 05:17:16 GMT

    Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.

    Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.

  • Governor Steve Bullock signs bills passed during special legislative session

    Governor Steve Bullock signs bills passed during special legislative session

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:39 PM EST2017-11-25 02:39:59 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.

    Governor Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Cyber Monday Coming Up

    Cyber Monday Coming Up

    Saturday, November 25 2017 12:17 AM EST2017-11-25 05:17:16 GMT

    Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.

    Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.

  • Cops: Naked drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma

    Cops: Naked drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma

    Friday, November 24 2017 1:42 PM EST2017-11-24 18:42:08 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Wash. - Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Highway East near La Grande. 

    LA GRANDE, Wash. - Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Highway East near La Grande. 

  • Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Veteran's Meat Locker Helping Those Who Served

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 7:24 PM EST2017-11-23 00:24:40 GMT

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

    A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Double-wide trailer fire in Lockwood deemed suspicious

    Double-wide trailer fire in Lockwood deemed suspicious

    Friday, November 24 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-24 06:08:54 GMT

    Fire alert tonight, Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.

    Fire alert tonight, Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.

  • Thanksgiving stabbing under investigation in Billings

    Thanksgiving stabbing under investigation in Billings

    Thursday, November 23 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-23 23:55:22 GMT

    Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital, 

    Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital, 

  • Big Sky Resort, ways you can save money on the slope

    Big Sky Resort, ways you can save money on the slope

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:34 AM EST2017-11-24 11:34:12 GMT

    Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope. 

    Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope. 

  • Knife River faces OSHA citations not related to Tuesday death

    Knife River faces OSHA citations not related to Tuesday death

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 8:36 PM EST2017-11-23 01:36:03 GMT

    The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River. 

    The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River. 

  • Billings continues to face meth problems

    Billings continues to face meth problems

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:26 PM EST2017-11-23 03:26:16 GMT

    Billings has seen an uptick in violent crimes lately. There have been three police involved shootings since October 18th and a body recovered from a field off South 32nd Street. 

    Billings has seen an uptick in violent crimes lately. There have been three police involved shootings since October 18th and a body recovered from a field off South 32nd Street. 

  • Sheriff releases identity of Knife River employee who died Tuesday

    Sheriff releases identity of Knife River employee who died Tuesday

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:58 PM EST2017-11-22 22:58:26 GMT

    One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road. 

    One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road. 

  • Terrorist attack on Egypt mosque kills hundreds

    Terrorist attack on Egypt mosque kills hundreds

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:36 PM EST2017-11-24 19:36:47 GMT

    The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. 

    The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. 

  • Structure fire reported in Lockwood

    Structure fire reported in Lockwood

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:35 PM EST2017-11-24 00:35:04 GMT
    Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started.
    Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started.