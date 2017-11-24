Governor Steve Bullock signs bills passed during special legislative session

Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.
Governor Steve Bullock has signed six bills passed during the special legislative session, vetoed two and allowed three to become law without his signature.
Fire alert tonight, Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.
Best Buy sees long lines for early Black Friday sales.
Fire alert tonight, Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Skiing can be an expensive hobby but, Big Sky Resort has a bunch of deals that can help save you money for when you want to hit the slope.
The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River.
Billings has seen an uptick in violent crimes lately. There have been three police involved shootings since October 18th and a body recovered from a field off South 32nd Street.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in "the strongest terms" and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
