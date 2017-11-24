Red Lodge mountain opening day

Ski season is in full swing and Friday, November 24, marks the opening for the Red Lodge Mountain ski resort.

Many skiers say that if you're not here, then you're missing out.

"We are definitely regulars and we love this mountain. There's nothing better," said avid skier Virginia Ireland. "You can ski from top to bottom. Everything is so open. It is so exciting. I got up at 5:30 this morning because I am so excited."

"If you're not up here, you're in the wrong place," adds Bruce Ireland. "You should come up here right now and shred the gnar because it is as good as it gets for an opener."

Red Lodge mountain opened its doors at 9 a.m. and ski resort staff said they have been busy since they opened.

Nicholas Morean said he'll be spending all day on the slopes.

"I'm going in there to train park, uhm shredding with Red."

His favorite part? "Probably just going on the runs, up on the slope, on the top." Morean said.

Melissa Alan drove here from Cody, Wyoming and she said coming to Red Lodge mountain has become a family tradition.



"Our daughter is on the silver run race team and so we're up here almost every weekend for training," Alan said. "It's also a good excuse for us to come and ski too."

Ski resort staff said they are expecting at least one thousand people on the mountain for opening day and are hopeful for a big turnout.