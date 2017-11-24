Double-wide trailer fire in Lockwood deemed suspicious

Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

Around 4:20 p.m., a report came of a structure fire in Lockwood off Dickie Road. Our reporter on the scene has not spoken with authorities but says it appears to be one or two trailers on fire. Fire officials believe it was unoccupied at the time. There is no word yet on how the fire started.