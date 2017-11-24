Double-wide trailer fire in Lockwood deemed suspicious - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Double-wide trailer fire in Lockwood deemed suspicious

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.

Authorities said the call came in between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. They also said the trailer has been unoccupied for over three months and has no power and no utilities. Dalyn Askin is the owner of the land the trailer was on. He said the occupants of the trailer moved out three months ago.

"It was full of garbage and stuff two foot thick all the way through the floor, it was very bad, very bad," Askin said. "It wouldn't hurt my feelings if it burned to the ground. I was in a panic because we just built a new shop and the first thing that was going through my head was 'our new shop is burning down.'"

Authorities do not know the cause of fire and are calling it suspicious. The trailer is considered a total loss and uninhabitable.

