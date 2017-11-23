Structure fire reported in Lockwood

Fire alert tonight, Lockwood Fire Department works into the night on the scene of a double-wide trailer fire that started this afternoon.
Best Buy sees long lines for early Black Friday sales.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
A wildfire continues to burn in Phillips County Thursday evening. There's still no known cause or exact acreage on that wildfire, which is burning southeast of Malta. The flames erupted earlier this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, smoke plumes appearing on radar were stretching over 100 miles long. It is also unclear at this time whether structures are threatened. We'll continue to update you as we learn more information.
Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
CASPER - An interim legislative committee is considering higher taxes on alcohol sold in Wyoming.
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Billings police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital,
SPOKANE, Wash. - Recent reports have called attention to collections of videos sprinkled with profanity and violent themes on YouTube Kids, the video-sharing site's kid-friendly platform. "You have no way of controlling what they're watching if they're scrolling through this YouTube Kids app," said mother Megan Gibbs. "If they see something I cant make them unsee it, that image is stuck in their head." Google is cracking down on the disturbing cartoons
The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
Billings has seen an uptick in violent crimes lately. There have been three police involved shootings since October 18th and a body recovered from a field off South 32nd Street.
PHILADELPHIA - An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA - An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia. The Gofundme.com campaign was started Nov. 10 by 27-year-old Kate McClure after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate-95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some.