"The Great Thanksgiving Listen" archives conversations with older generations of Americans

You may be gathering with family and friends for some turkey and stuffing, but great conversation is another perk of Thanksgiving dinner.

Today, the Library of Congress encourages you to record those conversations for their StoryCorps archive.

The nationwide movement is called the "Great Thanksgiving Listen."

It initially began as a challenge for high school students, who so far have preserved over 75,000 interviews with older family members. However, anyone can participate in this easy way to learn more about the generations before you.

Here's how it works.

First, download the free StoryCorps app. Then, pick an older family member to interview. Record your conversation with the app, which will then share and archive the audio with the Library of Congress.

Here's a list of questions to get you started.