Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers

By Cleveland Clinic News Service
Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air gets into the food, it allows bacteria to grow faster. Plus, certain foods don't hold up as well as others. Malone says dairy, meat or poultry products tend to have bacteria build up on them faster than other foods. 

    Thursday, November 23 2017 1:16 AM EST

