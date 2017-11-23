Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers

Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...
Billings has seen an uptick in violent crimes lately. There have been three police involved shootings since October 18th and a body recovered from a field off South 32nd Street.
The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River.
The holiday season is just around the corner and many businesses tell me they've been busy preparing for the upcoming weekend and say each year just gets busier and better.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist says.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.
Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
CASPER - An interim legislative committee is considering higher taxes on alcohol sold in Wyoming.
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Recent reports have called attention to collections of videos sprinkled with profanity and violent themes on YouTube Kids, the video-sharing site's kid-friendly platform. "You have no way of controlling what they're watching if they're scrolling through this YouTube Kids app," said mother Megan Gibbs. "If they see something I cant make them unsee it, that image is stuck in their head." Google is cracking down on the disturbing cartoons
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
PHILADELPHIA - An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia.
The Gofundme.com campaign was started Nov. 10 by 27-year-old Kate McClure after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate-95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some.
Body found in field off of South 32nd Street in Billings has been identified.
