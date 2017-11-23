Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers

Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...

Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...

The 4-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend is apparently a good time to get a good deal on a new car. Black Friday falls at a time when dealers are eager to get 2017 models off the lot to make way for new models. It also falls at the end of the month, when dealers will often try to squeeze out the last few sales to make quotas. Look for the best bargains on cars, over SUVs.