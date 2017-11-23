Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers Your health: The safest way to be pack up Thanksgiving leftovers Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get... Families across the country are making plans for their thanksgiving meal. One often over-looked meal plan is what to do with all of the leftover food after the big dinner. Lindsay Malone is a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. She says most food will last about three to four days in the fridge if you pack it right. Malone says that while it's common for people to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it in the refrigerator, she cautions against doing this. When air get...

Your money: Black Friday auto sales
The 4-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend is apparently a good time to get a good deal on a new car. Black Friday falls at a time when dealers are eager to get 2017 models off the lot to make way for new models. It also falls at the end of the month, when dealers will often try to squeeze out the last few sales to make quotas. Look for the best bargains on cars, over SUVs.

Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls
A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away
Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...

Cody police car hit by passing motorist
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.

Your health: Weird health warnings
There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...