Knife River faces OSHA citations not related to Tuesday death

The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea. Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River.
The holiday season is just around the corner and many businesses tell me they've been busy preparing for the upcoming weekend and say each year just gets busier and better.
Ski season is just two days away at Red Lodge Mountain and the staff say are busy preparing for the resort's opening weekend.
A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
65 year old Leonard Higgins turned off an emergency valve at a Spectra Energy site last October just south of Big Sandy. Not only did the self-proclaimed activist admit to turning the valve off. He video taped himself as he did it.
A Montana veteran and his wife have started an organization to help other veterans in the state. They are giving away free meat.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
But, unfortunately, Maris found out last night on dancing with the stars that she did not make the cut. Over Facetime on Tuesday, Maris said that she is so honored to have had this opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA - An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA - An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia. The Gofundme.com campaign was started Nov. 10 by 27-year-old Kate McClure after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate-95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some.
City council is drafting an ordinance to ban sexual activity at massage businesses. This upcoming proposal follows this week's work session. City council members said the the ordinance would help protect legitimate businesses and their customers within city limits.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is from Montana, but did you know the star that will top the tree was made in Montana too?
