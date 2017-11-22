Knife River faces OSHA citations not related to Tuesday death

The man who died at Knife River last night has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Cruea.

Cruea was a Laurel resident and an employee of Knife River.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, a co-worker called 911 after finding Cruea slumped between a front tire and the bumper of a truck he was performing maintenance on.

Knife River has issued a statement explaining what Cruea was doing at the time of the incident.

The statement reads in part:

"Our team member had gone to change the wiper blade on a truck, and was sitting up against the side of truck when his co-workers reached him. There were no immediate signs of a fall, trauma or being trapped against a vehicle, and authorities continue to investigate."

In Sheriff Linder's statement, an autopsy was performed and the preliminary cause of death is positional asphyxia.

He said evidence at the scene indicated Cruea fell between the bumper and the tire.

Linder said Cruea's position after the fall likely caused his inability to breathe.

The medical examiner is waiting for lab results to determine if there are other factors in the case, but at this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

As of Wednesday the occupational safety and health administration has not opened an investigation into this case, however, there are recent OSHA citations involving Knife River.

According to the United States Department of Labor, OSHA issued a news release on November 8 citing a Billings general contractor.

The OSHA news release said it "cited the general contractor JTL group, doing business as Knife River, for not ensuring that safety precautions were taken at the worksite."

Multiple citations labeled "serious" were issued on October 31 for a project near mile marker 218 on US Highway 94.

KULR 8 does want to stress that these fines are related to work done on a temporary work site away from the main facility. The fines exceed 59-thousand dollars, with the abatement due on the 28th.