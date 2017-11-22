Red Lodge businesses prepare for the holiday season

The holiday season is just around the corner and many businesses tell me they've been busy preparing for the upcoming weekend and say each year just gets busier and better.

The Christmas stroll at Red Lodge is less than two weeks away and many businesses are preparing the two day scenic event.

Dick Forehand, owner of Base Camp Images said each picture in his shop is framed and ready to go for his customers who come back every year.

"I just had some people in yesterday," Forehand said. "They bought some of those big ones because they were here last year and they come from Missouri just so they can buy pictures."

Red Lodge Cafe waitress Diane Sawyer said they reopened last Friday, just in time for the holiday season after closing for a week due to cleaning.

"We're just preparing like we always do, same old thing you know," Sawyer said. "People have been missing our food, so they're coming in like I need your food."

While most businesses will be closed for Thanksgiving, some business owners tell say they are working hard over Thanksgiving weekend to ensure they have all inventory in store.

Red Lodge Mainstreet will be closed December first and second, beginning at 6 p.m. for their annual Christmas stroll.



