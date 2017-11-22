Red Lodge ski resort gears up for opening day - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Red Lodge ski resort gears up for opening day

RED LODGE, Mont. -

Ski season is just two days away at Red Lodge mountain and the staff say are busy preparing for the resort's opening weekend.

Jeff Carroll, Red Lodge Director of Sales and Marketing said they have successfully opened up for Thanksgiving weekend the past few years and are hoping for a big turnout. 

He said that they have a full routine to gear up for the season. 

This includes bringing in a full staff to man the food and beverage stations, the lift operation and even some administrative roles as well. 

Aside from those preparations, Jeff says safety is always their main concern.

He ensures that each department is properly trained to help with guests. 

"We talk to the employees what to do in the event of coming across an injured skier like if there's something dangerous going on the chair lift. The individuals going on in the kitchen get some sort of special training themselves to be able to operate the machinery and equipment in the kitchen," said Carroll. Cat drivers and snow mobile drivers have safety training that's specific to their job duties. So, it really depends on what role you're working on in the mountain."

Jeff said for the opening day they will be selling their tickets at their half day rate for all skiers this weekend.

