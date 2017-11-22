Helping children in need of a home

November is National Adoption Month. One Red Lodge family that has adopted children from multiple countries and continues to help other children in those countries find homes.

The DeSarro family in Red Lodge, say they have a passion for adoption in our country and around the world, but it doesn't stop there.

"I don't know where I'd be right now, or if I'd even be alive, 14 year-old Dominic DeSarro says. He says his adopted parents saved his life, leaving him overwhelmed with gratitude.

Matt and Amanda DeSarro adopted their Colombian-born son Dominic when he was 1. They say they had a calling from god to adopt three more children from Ethiopia. Their non-profit, "hope ranch" works with the "Friendship House" in billings and families to help children in need through equine therapy and other ways, here in our country, as well as Colombia and Ethiopia.

"We do a lot of vocational training and we do family co-ops and we just work with families in trying to get them to have some kind of self-sustaining job," Matthew says.

"Homes in their own countries, whether it's an orphanage or just helping support some of the kids that don't have families."

Matthew and his son Dominic are going to Colombia in December to learn more about helping children find their forever home.

To learn more about how to help children in need of a home you can go to:

http://www.hoperanchinternational.org/