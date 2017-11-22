Polson police investigating after high-speed chase of stolen car

Polson police are investigating a high-speed chase of a stolen car.

It started at 7 Tuesday night, when Polson police say an officer attempted to pull Jay Vallejo over after a traffic violation near Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Police say Vallejo pulled over, but then sped off before the officer got out of his car. The officer followed Vallejo, and found out his vehicle was stolen out of Missoula City.

As Vallejo left town, police say he reached 60 miles per hour, eventually reaching 100 miles per hour on Highway 93.

When Vallejo reached the outskirts of Pablo, he drove off several times through fields, a yard and an irrigation ditch. Officers deployed stop sticks but were unsuccessful. Eventually, police say Vallejo drove through a yard, hit rocks and had to stop.

That's when Flathead Tribal police officers and Polson police officers arrested him, and he was taken to the Lake County Detention Facility for motor vehicle theft and various traffic crimes.

Police believe there are other stolen items in the stolen car. No one was injured in the chase.