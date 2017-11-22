Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...