Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is from Montana, but did you know the star that will top the tree was made in Montana too?
A coal plant in Hardin could shut down if a buyer is not found by early 2018 Surprisingly, many residents in the small community of Hardin were not aware of this news.
Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
CASPER - An interim legislative committee is considering higher taxes on alcohol sold in Wyoming.
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
But, unfortunately, Maris found out last night on dancing with the stars that she did not make the cut. Over Facetime on Tuesday, Maris said that she is so honored to have had this opportunity.
City council is drafting an ordinance to ban sexual activity at massage businesses. This upcoming proposal follows this week's work session. City council members said the the ordinance would help protect legitimate businesses and their customers within city limits.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is from Montana, but did you know the star that will top the tree was made in Montana too?
A coal plant in Hardin could shut down if a buyer is not found by early 2018 Surprisingly, many residents in the small community of Hardin were not aware of this news.
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
