Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun.
A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any of the machines in the casino. She says he searched her apron, and when he discovered she didn't have the card necessary to open the machines, he quickly left the building, got into a car and drove away. Police described the man as completely covered up and unidentifiable. Nothing was taken and no one was hurt. 

Shortly after that attempted robbery, Sgt. Matt Lennick says a man entered the Grand Casino through the back door, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Sgt. Lennick says the description of the man is similar to the description of the suspect who attempted to rob the Cypress Bayou Casino, but it is too early to say if they are related.

