One man dead following Knife River accident - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

One man dead following Knife River accident

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.

Sheriff Mike Linder with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said the man was injured after becoming trapped in a piece of equipment. There is very little information at this time as to how the victim became trapped.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive the accident. The coroner has been called and the investigation is ongoing.

KULR-8 has reached out to Knife River regarding the accident and is waiting to hear back. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:03 GMT
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

  • Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-11-22 04:59:25 GMT

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

  • Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-22 04:43:40 GMT
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:03 GMT
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

  • Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-11-22 04:59:25 GMT

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

  • Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-22 04:43:40 GMT
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    •   

  • Most Popular