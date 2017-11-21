One man dead following Knife River accident

Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is from Montana, but did you know the star that will top the tree was made in Montana too?
A coal plant in Hardin could shut down if a buyer is not found by early 2018 Surprisingly, many residents in the small community of Hardin were not aware of this news.
But, unfortunately, Maris found out last night on dancing with the stars that she did not make the cut. Over Facetime on Tuesday, Maris said that she is so honored to have had this opportunity.
City council is drafting an ordinance to ban sexual activity at massage businesses. This upcoming proposal follows this week's work session. City council members said the the ordinance would help protect legitimate businesses and their customers within city limits.
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
