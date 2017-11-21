One man dead following Knife River accident

One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.

Sheriff Mike Linder with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said the man was injured after becoming trapped in a piece of equipment. There is very little information at this time as to how the victim became trapped.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive the accident. The coroner has been called and the investigation is ongoing.

KULR-8 has reached out to Knife River regarding the accident and is waiting to hear back.