Montana-made star topper for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to make - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana-made star topper for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to make stop in Billings

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
CapitolChristmasTree.com CapitolChristmasTree.com
CapitolChristmasTree.com CapitolChristmasTree.com
CapitolChristmasTree.com CapitolChristmasTree.com
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is from Montana, but did you know the star that will top the tree was made in Montana too? On Wednesday you'll have a chance to see it in Billings.

The star will be in the ZooMontana parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
     
According to CapitolChristmasTree.com, the 5-foot-tall copper star is the first to come from the state supplying the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree and features a representation of Montana's state flower, the Bitterroot.

The star is made of copper as a nod to the rich copper mining tradition of Butte.
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:03 GMT
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

  • Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-11-22 04:59:25 GMT

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

  • Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-22 04:43:40 GMT
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    •   

  • Most Popular