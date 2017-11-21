Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67

Former teen idol David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist says.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
But, unfortunately, Maris found out last night on dancing with the stars that she did not make the cut. Over Facetime on Tuesday, Maris said that she is so honored to have had this opportunity.
City council is drafting an ordinance to ban sexual activity at massage businesses. This upcoming proposal follows this week's work session. City council members said the the ordinance would help protect legitimate businesses and their customers within city limits.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is from Montana, but did you know the star that will top the tree was made in Montana too?
A coal plant in Hardin could shut down if a buyer is not found by early 2018 Surprisingly, many residents in the small community of Hardin were not aware of this news.
The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
