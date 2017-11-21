Hardin residents react to news of possible plant closure - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Hardin residents react to news of possible plant closure

Posted: Updated:
HARDIN, Mont. -

A coal plant in Hardin could shut down if a buyer is not found by early 2018

Surprisingly, many residents in the small community of Hardin were not aware of this news.

One man said he only knew because he works with Aksaloka Coal Mine, the company that supplies coal to the plant. He said he isn't worried about the potential closing affecting his job.

Others say they don't use Rocky Mountain Power so they aren't worried about the effects if the plant closes.

The Hardin plant currently has 30 employees averaging a payroll of about $3 million annually.

Pam Bucy from Taylor Luther, the group representing Rock Mountain Power, said they are working hard to find a buyer for the plant to keep the operation going.

Bucy said she's hopeful they will find someone, but if they don't the company will take good care of the employees and make sure they have resources available to help them.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:03 GMT
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

  • Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-11-22 04:59:25 GMT

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

  • Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-22 04:43:40 GMT
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Your health: Study says self-harm, suicide attempts climb among U.S. girls

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:03 GMT
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.
    A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.

  • Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-11-22 04:59:25 GMT

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

    Buying used makeup could save you as much as $30 on top brands. But is it safe? We purchased some samples and had them lab tested to see what, if any, contaminants were present.

  • Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Casino robbery follows attempted robbery earlier four blocks away

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-22 04:43:40 GMT
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
    •   

  • Most Popular