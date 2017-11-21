Hardin residents react to news of possible plant closure

A coal plant in Hardin could shut down if a buyer is not found by early 2018

Surprisingly, many residents in the small community of Hardin were not aware of this news.

One man said he only knew because he works with Aksaloka Coal Mine, the company that supplies coal to the plant. He said he isn't worried about the potential closing affecting his job.

Others say they don't use Rocky Mountain Power so they aren't worried about the effects if the plant closes.

The Hardin plant currently has 30 employees averaging a payroll of about $3 million annually.

Pam Bucy from Taylor Luther, the group representing Rock Mountain Power, said they are working hard to find a buyer for the plant to keep the operation going.

Bucy said she's hopeful they will find someone, but if they don't the company will take good care of the employees and make sure they have resources available to help them.