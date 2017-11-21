Billings police ask for help identifying casino robbery suspect

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect entered The Lodge Casino (formerly the Caribbean Nites Casino) on Gabel Road at 6:15 p.m. on November 19.

According to police, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect exited the casino and walked south. It is unknown if the suspect left the area on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5’8" tall and 160 lbs. He was wearing gloves, sunglasses, a black ski mask and a yellow or tan jacket (similar to a raincoat or fishing type jacket).

If anyone has any information on the identity and/or location of the suspect, OR any information regarding the robbery they are asked to contact the Billings Police Department’s Detective Division at 406-657-8473 or Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.