Wyoming ski resort to open Friday after historic snowfall

By Associated Press
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
  
Skiers and snowboarders will be able to access three lifts a day earlier than scheduled. Several other lifts are scheduled to open the following day.
  
Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole said the early opening came to fruition because of the work of the resort's operations staff and plentiful snowfall.
  
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that over 100 inches of snow already has fallen in the upper elevations.
  
Cole said that in her tenure at the resort, which spans almost a decade, this is the second-largest amount of terrain that is planned to be skiable on opening weekend.
  
The nearby Grand Targhee Ski Resort has already opened.
  
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

