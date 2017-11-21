Wyoming ski resort to open Friday after historic snowfall

Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:03 GMT
A disturbing new study finds the number of girls intentionally hurting themselves has been rising since 2009. Researchers at the CDC analyzed rates of emergency department visits related to self-inflicted injuries from 2001 to 2015. Children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were included in the study. Poisoning was the most common method of self-harm.
Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-22 04:43:40 GMT
Billings Police responded to reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery at two separate casinos, around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first was at the Cypress Bayou Casino on Grand Avenue. Police say a man, with his face covered, entered the Cypress Bayou Casino just before 6 p.m. with a handgun. A worker at the casino told KULR-8 the man walked up to her, pointed the gun at her and said, quote -- "You know the routine." She says she told him she had no access to any o...
Saturday, November 18 2017 1:00 AM EST2017-11-18 06:00:49 GMT
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
Tuesday, November 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-15 04:40:38 GMT
There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...
Saturday, November 11 2017 1:12 AM EST2017-11-11 06:12:58 GMT
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Friday, November 10 2017 1:29 AM EST2017-11-10 06:29:11 GMT
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
