Tipsy Tow returns to Montana for Thanksgiving

Planning on a beer or cocktail at Thanksgiving dinner?

AAA is offering drivers free Tipsy Tow services to make sure you get home safe.

Tipsy Tow service starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, and runs through 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24 in the following communities:

Helena (includes East Helena & Montana City)

Kalispell/Whitefish

Livingston

Missoula

Billings

Bozeman (includes Belgrade)

Hamilton

Polson

If you or someone you know needs a Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357). Then, say you need a Tipsy Tow. Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

You can get a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles in Montana. If you need to go further, you'll be charged a standard towing rate.



