Plans to turn Rimrock Elementary into Learning Center revealed

School District Two superintendent Terry Bouck announced Monday night the school will reopen, but it won't open as a school. It will instead open as a learning center.

Bouck said the program will be a special education program for preschool kids between the ages of three and five.

The program needs a maximum of six to seven classrooms for the students.

Right now, the kids in this program are at the Career Center.

Bouk said in 2016, the district did a CTE report which suggested increasing opportunities for high school students to participate in the Career Center.

With the current child program at the Career Center, there is no more space for high school students.

Moving the program would solve this problem.

"Now that also solves another problem," Bouck said. "Our kids at the Career Center are from all over the district. And that program is way in the West End. So moving it to the Rimrock Center will allow us an opportunity to have a shorter ride for those kids."

Renovations for this project are estimated at $1.2 million.