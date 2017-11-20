Amount of officers on administrative leave strains the Billings Police Department

School District Two superintendent Terry Bouk announced Monday night the school will reopen, but it won't open as a school.
Five officers are now on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting over the weekend, bringing the total to thirteen officers within the last month who have been put on leave.
Body found in field off of South 32nd Street in Billings has been identified.
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly hitting their neighbors in the head with a baseball bat.
Ahead of the holiday season, Girl Scouts are asking parents to think twice before forcing your daughters to hug relatives at family gatherings.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
