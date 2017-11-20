Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/20

Number 8: Senior's Gabe Sulser intercepts Helena's Kaleb Winterburn to prevent a game tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Class-AA State football championship.

Number 7: Montana State's Nick LaSane goes almost untouched on a 71 yard run for the touchdown versus Montana.

Number 6: Montana's Gresch Jensen airs it out to Keenan Curran for the touchdown against Montana State.

Number 5: MonDak's Jeremiah Paine throws to Brian Field, who catches it, pulls it out of the defender's hands, and spins out for more yards in the Class-C 6-Man State football championship.

Number 4: Forsyth's Michael Weber runs into the pile, but somehow finds his way out before taking it around the edge for a touchdown in the Class-C 8-Man State football championship.

Number 3: MSU Billings Zharon Richman dunks over a defender versus the University of Mary.

Number 2: MonDak, Flint Creek, and Columbia Falls all win their first State football championships in their program's history this weekend.

Number 1: Senior and Eureka both win their second straight State football championships this weekend.