Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/20

Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.
Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.
Highlights from 11/17 wrestling dual between University of Providence and Warner Pacific
Highlights from Frontier Conference men's basketball games held on Friday, January 17th.
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.
In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.
Eagle head coach Shantay Legans knew the Panthers were going to be a handful for his road-weary team, and a valiant defensive effort in the first half and game-ending 11-1 run by EWU wasn't enough.
The 3-point shooting of Utah State gave No. 17 Gonzaga fits in the first half on Saturday night. The Aggies threw a scare into Gonzaga before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half and rolled to a 79-66 victory.
After receiving first-round byes in the previous five appearances in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs, the Eagles are in a wait-and-see mode following a dominant 59-33 Big Sky Conference victory over Portland State.
Idaho found the end zone on the game’s opening drive, but Coastal Carolina accounted for the rest of the scoring as the Vandals (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) suffered a 13-7 defeat in their home finale Saturday.
Robert Franks had 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.
