Buying used makeup may save you money, but at what cost?

When it comes to cosmetics, top brands can cost as much as $70 dollars for something as simple as lipstick. That's a lot of money wasted if it turns out not to be your color.

Rather than eating that cost, many people turn to the secondary market. Online websites like eBay have been around for decades, and now there are websites specifically targeting this niche market.

Raquel Oppenborn is a cosmetology esthetics educator at Bold Beauty Academy in Billings. One of her top priorities in training makeup artists is explaining the danger of cross-contamination.

Oppenborn shared one the more surprising stories with us.



"One of the proctors was telling us a story about makeup brushes. I believe it happened in Australia. It was just a couple of friends sharing makeup brushes, and the one friend developed a staph infection and she became paralyzed. She wasn't sure and didn't know how she got so sick or what was happening. They narrowed it down to sharing the cosmetic brushes."

We asked Oppenborn for her thoughts on people buying used makeup over the internet.

"I would not feel comfortable with that,” Oppenborn said. "I would not risk it. I wouldn't try it. I wouldn't do it for myself, so I certainly wouldn't recommend it to anyone else."

While makeup artists work hard to sanitize their makeup, that's not necessarily something people think about when purchasing used products online.

However, one website not only claims to sanitize their makeup before sending it to you, they have a video showing how they do it.

Glambot.com claims to use high heat and an alcohol application.

We purchased several products from Glambot.com and decided to put their sanitizing method to the test. Our test products included a Sugarbomb blush kit, Colourpop eyeliner, and Ardency lip gloss.

Once in hand, we headed over to The Center for Biofilm Engineering at Montana State University.

Professor Elinor Pulcini took our products and ran several tests.



"I took the products and I mixed them in with solutions that are designed to break the products apart and also to release any organisms that may be in there," Professor Pulcini explained. "It's both media which is a nutrient for bacteria and also TWEEN 80®, which is a surfactant like soap. So, this helps break up the oils in the makeup products."

Over the course of a week, Professor Pulcini tested the products and grew microorganisms on plates.

In the eyeliner several colonies of fungus were present.

"Certainly, fungus isn't something you want in your eye," Pulcini said. "If they are in your makeup, they may be more concentrated. We have a few of them on our skin and we deal with that, but when they're growing in makeup they are increasing in numbers. So, potentially you could put a blob of bacteria in your eye."

Pulcini’s lab results reinforced Dr. Jared Heaton's concerns.

Dr. Heaton is a Dermatologist with St. Vincent’s Health Center. He says sharing used makeup could result in spreading many different viruses.

"If you're talking about things on the face or close to the eyes, then you're talking about cold viruses like pink eye and staph bacteria, strep bacteria." Dr. Heaton said. "If you're talking about nail polish, then you're talking about fungal, possible fungal elements. There's a lot of things you can potentially spread."

Dr. Heaton adds that if you are going to take a risk, then practice safe sanitizing methods at home.

But what about the experts? Raquel Oppenborn says she emphasizes the importance of cleaning and sanitizing makeup tools and products with her students.

"We use decontamination method one, which is a process of soap and water washing the implements," Oppenborn said. And it doesn’t stop there. “We use a hospital grade disinfectant for its recommended contact time to kill any bacteria, virus or fungus including hepatitis A, B, C, and D, along with AIDS and HIV."

We spoke with Glambot.com founder Karen Horiuchi by phone. She stated that she believes her products are safe to use.

Horiuchi stated that her company has performed their own independent lab tests and that those lab results came back clean.

When asked about the companies sanitization methods, Horiuchi told us that the company uses germicide wipes and alcohol.

When asked if this meets CDC guidelines, Horiuchi stated that the CDC guidelines are barebones and that Glambot.com's method is much more involved. She explains her company's method removes the top layer of the makeup. Horiuchi adds that her company cleans the makeup and packaging but not the paper or plastic around the makeup; that portion is thrown away.

However, when pressed Horiuchi admitted that there is no way to fully sanitize all makeup products completely.

Below is a video from our unboxing of the makeup on Facebook.

And for more on how the testing was conducted check our Facebook Live we did from The Center for Biofilm Engineering at Montana State University.