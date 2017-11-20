Lawmakers could up Wyoming booze taxes

A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.

A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.

There are many ways our body many be trying to tell you you're unhealthy. Dr. Robbyn Traylor says to talk to your doctor if you have bizarre cravings, because they could be symptoms of a metal deficiency. Annual checkups help find chronic illness early and prevent serious consequences from undiagnosed diseases. Heavy breathing, an abnormal thirst or sweet breath could indicate high blood pressure or diabetes, which can lead to organ failure or heart attack if left undiagnosed. If...