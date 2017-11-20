Lawmakers could up Wyoming booze taxes

Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
Thanks to record early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming is pushing up its opening day to Friday.
CASPER - An interim legislative committee is considering higher taxes on alcohol sold in Wyoming.
CASPER - An interim legislative committee is considering higher taxes on alcohol sold in Wyoming.
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
A passing car rammed into a police car in Cody Monday. It happened as the officer was opening his door to get out, after he stopped another car. The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued pictures of the damaged police car, parked on Sheridan Avenue near the Sierra Trading Post.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
A small commuter plane with four occupants crashes on Wyoming State Highway 370 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
CODY- Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the back country while elk hunting on public land south of Cody.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Central Wyoming celebrated its most famous cowboys Saturday. A ceremony in Thermopolis honored the men and woman chosen for the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Those people from Hot Springs County who spent a lifetime working as real cowboys. The unveiling of a plaque happened at the White Horse Country store. People who are honored are not just rodeo cowboys, although rodeo cowboys can be considered.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will open "The Blue Box Cafe" at its New York city flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The iconic tiffany blue color is infused throughout the cafe, which is located on the store's fourth floor. The cafe will serve re-imagined American classics and the menu will change and evolve through the seasons It will costs 29 dollars per person -- not including tax and tip. Lunch comes at a flat price for $39.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
A film viewing and panel discussion was held Thursday evening at MSU-Billings. The film titled "When They Were Here" is about missing and murdered indigenous women.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow in state roadways.