Della Reese, of TV's "Touched by an Angel," has died at 86

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.
President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.
The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will.
A blind man, nearly hit by an oncoming train, is searching for the Good Samaritan who saved his life. KUSA's Dan Grossman reports.
A blind man, nearly hit by an oncoming train, is searching for the Good Samaritan who saved his life. KUSA's Dan Grossman reports.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
Missouri hunter Tim Phillips says he's been trying to hunt what he calls the "St. Paul Giant," a 39 point buck roaming the woods of northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis for four long years.
A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly hitting their neighbors in the head with a baseball bat.
A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly hitting their neighbors in the head with a baseball bat.
Ahead of the holiday season, Girl Scouts are asking parents to think twice before forcing your daughters to hug relatives at family gatherings.
Ahead of the holiday season, Girl Scouts are asking parents to think twice before forcing your daughters to hug relatives at family gatherings.
Body found in field off of South 32nd Street in Billings has been identified.
Body found in field off of South 32nd Street in Billings has been identified.
School District Two superintendent Terry Bouk announced Monday night the school will reopen, but it won't open as a school.
School District Two superintendent Terry Bouk announced Monday night the school will reopen, but it won't open as a school.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol.
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
CBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.