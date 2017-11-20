One man shot in chest, in critical condition after Lockwood house party

One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
The big holiday shopping weekend is just around the corner following Thanksgiving and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware about the shopping scams that come with it.
The big holiday shopping weekend is just around the corner following Thanksgiving and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware about the shopping scams that come with it.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
KULR 8 has been seeing concern on social media from Billings residents about the safety of the community after recent violent crimes, even receiving phone calls.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state representative from Billings is resigning his seat because he is moving to Great Falls.
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol.
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting on the 400 block of Bunting Street in Billings Southside Saturday. Five officers have been placed on administrative leave as per officer-involved shooting protocol.
Billings Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting at Bones Brewery on Broadwater Avenue.
Billings Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting at Bones Brewery on Broadwater Avenue.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.
The big holiday shopping weekend is just around the corner following Thanksgiving and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware about the shopping scams that come with it.
The big holiday shopping weekend is just around the corner following Thanksgiving and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware about the shopping scams that come with it.
Manson died Sunday night after nearly a half-century behind bars. He was 83.
Manson died Sunday night after nearly a half-century behind bars. He was 83.