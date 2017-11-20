One man shot in chest, in critical condition after Lockwood house party

One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a Lockwood house party.

Deputies responded to the call before 8 pm Sunday night.

Sgt. Robert Lester with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said a man was brandishing a firearm at a house party when it accidentally discharged.

The round hit the victim in the upper chest, and he was rushed to St. Vincent healthcare for surgery.

He was last known to be in critical condition.

The party-goers were all in their late teens and early 20's.

Sgt. Lester said drugs are a factor in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made but those involved could face charges.