Scam Alert: Beware of holiday shopping scams

The big holiday shopping weekend is just around the corner following Thanksgiving and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware about the shopping scams that come with it.



Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau said we are getting into the holiday shopping weekend. This includes Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. He said according to the National Retail Federation, there were 164 million who shopped during that weekend last year, both in store and online. He also said online scams are number one in scams. Buchta said this is because people tend to shop on fake or unsecure websites.



"A lot of times, people will go to fake websites," Buchta said. "They look like the real website, they even have real website branding, but the URL's a little bit different. They have a couple of extra letters in it, or a little bit of extra punctuation to differentiate it. People make purchases or what they think they're making purchases on those sites. The money gets taken out of their accounts, but they never actually receive the merchandise or they will get sent some merchandise, but it will be a very poor quality and not what they saw online."



Buchta said when you're shopping online and you're worried about how valid a website is, you can go to BBB.org and type the web address in full to check.