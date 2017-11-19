Montana drafts medical marijuana regulations

Flathead Valley Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FVSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...